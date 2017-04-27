P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.31

Headlines about P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. P.A.M. Transportation Services earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) traded down 2.32% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633 shares. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $102.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business earned $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. Equities analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post $1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. It operates in the motor carrier segment. It operates as a truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in certain Canadian provinces.
