Owens Corning (OC) Coverage Initiated at Nomura

Stock analysts at Nomura started coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OC. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.61.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) opened at 60.82 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post $3.91 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.
In related news, Director Ralph F. Hake sold 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 16,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.
