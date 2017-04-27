Jefferies Group LLC Begins Coverage on OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)

Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s current price.

OSIS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) opened at 70.90 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average of $73.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business earned $245.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in OSI Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in OSI Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in OSI Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 3,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company sells its products and provides related services in diversified markets, including homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace.

