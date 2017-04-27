Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Organovo Holdings, Inc. is a three-dimensional biology company focused on delivering breakthrough bioprinting technology and creating tissue on demand for research and medical applications. Its NovoGen 3D printing technology is a platform that works across various tissue and cell types. Organovo Holdings, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ONVO has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organovo Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Organovo Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Organovo Holdings in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Organovo Holdings has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.45.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) opened at 2.85 on Wednesday. Organovo Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 248.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Organovo Holdings will post ($0.40) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/organovo-holdings-inc-onvo-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Keith Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Organovo Holdings by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Organovo Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Organovo Holdings by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Organovo Holdings by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Organovo Holdings by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Organovo Holdings Company Profile

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organovo Holdings (ONVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.