Orchid Island Capital Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (ORC)

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

Orchid Island Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) opened at 10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/orchid-island-capital-inc-orc-to-issue-0-14-monthly-dividend-updated.html.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

In other Orchid Island Capital news, Director Ava L. Parker sold 11,477 shares of Orchid Island Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $113,966.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Cauley purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,813.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 117,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,600. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The Company’s business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total returns to its investors over the long term through a combination of capital appreciation and the payment of regular monthly distributions.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.