Oracle Co. (ORCL) Position Raised by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,983 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.2% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 69,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 102,329 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Consultant Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 44.69 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business earned $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post $2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Oracle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.76 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $134,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,461,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,749,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $153,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,106.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,337,240 shares of company stock valued at $286,681,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

