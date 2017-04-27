Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reiterates Outperform Rating for CEVA, Inc. (CEVA)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wunderlich reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEVA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,206 shares. CEVA has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $791.54 million, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.82.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. CEVA had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in CEVA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in CEVA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc (CEVA) is a licensor of signal processing intellectual property (IP). The Company partners with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and Internet of things (IoT).

