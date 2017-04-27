CarMax’s (KMX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Vetr raised shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $75.00 price target on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) opened at 59.96 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarMax will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CarMax’s (KMX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/oppenheimer-holdings-inc-reiterates-buy-rating-for-carmax-inc-kmx-updated.html.

In related news, COO William C. Jr. Wood sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $410,886.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edgar H. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $116,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CarMax by 6.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 64.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.