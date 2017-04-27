Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) opened at 75.68 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.42 billion. DexCom has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $96.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.51 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,559 shares in the company, valued at $33,682,821.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $249,532.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,500.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,353 shares of company stock worth $9,280,724. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DexCom by 879.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 1,181.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 80.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,615,000.

About DexCom

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

