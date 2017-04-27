Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Oncobiologics Inc (ONS)

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Oncobiologics Inc (NYSE:ONS) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Oncobiologics (NYSE:ONS) opened at 2.18 on Wednesday. Oncobiologics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The firm’s market cap is $51.52 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

About Oncobiologics

Oncobiologics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, manufacturing and commercializing biosimilar therapeutics. It is focused on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in the disease areas of immunology and oncology. The Company offers BioSymphony Platform.

