Insider Selling: OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) CEO Sells 134,251 Shares of Stock

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) CEO Peter L. Bain sold 134,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $2,012,422.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 922,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,826,131.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) opened at 15.64 on Thursday. OM Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.76.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. OM Asset Management PLC had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 75.43%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. OM Asset Management PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OM Asset Management PLC will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. OM Asset Management PLC’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OM Asset Management PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OM Asset Management PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OM Asset Management PLC in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OM Asset Management PLC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OM Asset Management PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,774,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 32,554 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after buying an additional 968,521 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,273,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 39,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

About OM Asset Management PLC

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

