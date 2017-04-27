Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Short Interest Down 2.1% in March

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,996,825 shares, a decrease of 2.1% from the February 28th total of 8,172,030 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.9 days.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) traded down 1.43% on Thursday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 414,978 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.15. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company earned $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.05 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings news, CFO John W. Swygert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,954.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Howard Freedman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,365 in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the third quarter worth $2,273,000. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the third quarter worth $20,978,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings by 190.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 698,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 458,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings by 87.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 482,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 224,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

