Office Depot Inc (ODP) EVP Stephen R. Calkins Sells 45,434 Shares

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Stephen R. Calkins sold 45,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $207,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 443,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,188.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) opened at 5.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. Office Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Office Depot in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Office Depot in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Office Depot by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 218,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 9.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 212,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 406,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 43,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,181,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 43.3% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 591,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides a selection of products and services to consumers and businesses of various sizes. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Division and North American Business Solutions Division. The North American Retail Division includes retail stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, which offer office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products and office furniture.

