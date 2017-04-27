Oclaro (OCLR) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oclaro earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) opened at 7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. Oclaro has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business earned $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.53 million. Oclaro had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oclaro will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCLR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Oclaro from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oclaro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.53.

In related news, insider Thomas Gordon Beck Mason sold 62,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $578,082.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Fernicola sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $45,721.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,126 shares of company stock valued at $837,403. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

