Traders Buy Large Volume of Occidental Petroleum Put Options (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,046 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 692% compared to the average volume of 132 put options.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America Corp lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

In related news, insider Vicki A. Hollub purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $940,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,848.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $269,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,534,620.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,110,880. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.8% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) opened at 62.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The company’s market cap is $47.71 billion. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post $1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

