Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Share Price

News stories about Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Occidental Petroleum earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corp upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank set a $68.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) traded down 1.36% on Thursday, hitting $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 774,564 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $47.07 billion. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

In related news, insider Vicki A. Hollub purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $940,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,598,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,880. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

