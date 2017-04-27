Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Bonds Drop 0.8% During Trading

An issue of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) bonds fell 0.8% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.875% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $102.00 and was trading at $103.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) traded down 5.3462% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.5667. 5,029,498 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $17.08. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.75 billion.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.39 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Hagale purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $210,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 17.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

