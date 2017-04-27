Macquarie Initiates Coverage on NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc set a $145.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vetr cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.39 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.25.

Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened at 104.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.31. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. NVIDIA had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business earned $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Byron sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $76,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,277,433.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jen Hsun Huang sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $4,772,006.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,751,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,641,900.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,906 shares of company stock valued at $32,645,625 in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 791.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

