NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) CFO Sells $25,413.75 in Stock

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) CFO Michael P. Rama sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $25,413.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,734.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) opened at 39.10 on Thursday. NV5 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.62.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business earned $63.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $9,046,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 81.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 102,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 73,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 40,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at $775,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc, formerly NV5 Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company provides professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. It focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure, energy, program management, and environmental solutions.

