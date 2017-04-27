Norcros plc (NXR) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Norcros plc (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.84) target price on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s previous close.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) traded down 1.78% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 172.00. 13,611 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.40. Norcros plc has a 12-month low of GBX 137.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 197.95. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 105.37 million.

About Norcros plc

Norcros Plc is a holding company for the Norcros Group. The Company’s principal activities include development, manufacture and marketing of home consumer products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company’s segments include UK and South Africa. The Company has six United Kingdom businesses, including Triton Showers, Vado, Croydex, Abode, Johnson Tiles and Norcros Adhesives, and three businesses in South Africa, including Johnson Tiles South Africa, TAL and Tile Africa.

