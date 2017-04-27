Numis Securities Ltd Reiterates Hold Rating for De La Rue plc (DLAR)

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Numis Securities Ltd in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 638 ($8.16) price target on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of De La Rue plc in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) traded down 0.22% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 681.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,915 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 691.46 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 642.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 607.05. De La Rue plc has a 52 week low of GBX 458.34 and a 52 week high of GBX 685.50.

In other De La Rue plc news, insider Martin Sutherland sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.00), for a total value of £62,775.28 ($80,254.77).

About De La Rue plc

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures and delivers banknotes to customers across the world. The Company’s segments include Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates and banknote security components.

