Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) has been given a $11.00 price objective by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 101.83% from the company’s current price.

NOVN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Novan in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

Shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) opened at 5.45 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $87.03 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. Novan has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.32. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novan will post ($2.11) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Novan Inc (NOVN) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/novan-inc-novn-pt-set-at-11-00-by-piper-jaffray-companies-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Novan by 12.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform. The Company develops product candidates using its Nitricil technology, which enables the Company to engineer tunable new chemical entities (NCEs).

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.