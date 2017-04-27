Northcoast Research Begins Coverage on CDW Corp (CDW)

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW Corp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of CDW Corp in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CDW Corp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of CDW Corp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $51.51 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of CDW Corp from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW Corp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.56.

CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) traded up 0.47% during trading on Monday, reaching $60.01. 125,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41. CDW Corp has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. CDW Corp had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 53.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW Corp will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis G. Berger sold 67,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,991,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil B. Fairfield sold 5,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $316,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CDW Corp by 1.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CDW Corp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in CDW Corp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in CDW Corp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDW Corp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corp Company Profile

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

