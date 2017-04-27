Norges Bank Takes Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,412,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,069,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.39% of Santander Consumer USA Holdings as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SC. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 1,367.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 10,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) traded up 1.60% on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 5,164,483 shares of the stock were exchanged. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA Holdings had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company operates through Consumer Finance segment. Its Consumer Finance business is focused on vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

