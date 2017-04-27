1,121,467 Shares in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,121,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,930,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.74% of Superior Energy Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPN. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) traded down 5.20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. 7,417,309 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.95 billion.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company earned $400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.26 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post ($1.75) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

