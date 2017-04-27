992,090 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 992,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,780,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.69% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) traded up 0.83% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. 2,165,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.14. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.56 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In related news, CEO Curtis M. Stevens sold 110,419 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,493,261.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,313.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Bradley Southern sold 15,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $384,453.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,087.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,918 shares of company stock worth $3,371,067. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures. The Company operates in four segments, which include North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Siding, Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America.

