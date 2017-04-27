Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 418,920 Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 418,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,717,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.72% of Columbia Banking System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) opened at 40.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

In related news, CAO Barry Ray sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $38,671.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc (Columbia) is a bank holding company for Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and Columbia Trust Company (Columbia Trust). The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers products and services, which include Personal Banking, Business Banking and Wealth Management.

