Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 471,081 Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 471,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,655,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.47% of Employers Holdings as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Employers Holdings by 21.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Employers Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Employers Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Employers Holdings by 11.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Employers Holdings by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) traded up 1.77% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.20. 134,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24.

Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The company earned $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.85 million. Employers Holdings had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post $2.16 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 471,081 Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/norges-bank-invests-18-655-million-in-employers-holdings-inc-eig-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

In other news, COO Stephen V. Festa sold 18,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $719,596.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,542 shares in the company, valued at $767,218.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Employers Holdings

Employers Holdings, Inc is a holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company provides workers’ compensation insurance coverage to select, small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It provides workers’ compensation insurance under a statutory system wherein employers are required to provide coverage for their employees’ medical, disability, vocational rehabilitation, and/or death benefit costs for work-related injuries or illnesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.