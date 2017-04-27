Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 14,042,736 Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,042,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,888,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.01% of Schlumberger Limited. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 9,507.1% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 28.3% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 5.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 74.11 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $103.12 billion. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.36.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Schlumberger Limited. had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Schlumberger Limited.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -169.49%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/norges-bank-invests-1-178888-billion-in-schlumberger-limited-slb-updated.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger Limited. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vetr raised Schlumberger Limited. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $407,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Limited. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger Limited. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.