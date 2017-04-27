Nordson Co. (NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.33. Nordson reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $407 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Nordson from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Nordson from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.40.

In related news, insider John J. Keane sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $2,923,568.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,933.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) opened at 120.08 on Thursday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $74.49 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average is $111.68. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

