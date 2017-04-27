Nomura Holdings Inc (NMR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomura Holdings from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Nomura Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nomura Holdings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura Holdings has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) traded down 0.16% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 96,044 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.85. Nomura Holdings has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Nomura Holdings had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $19,445,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Nomura Holdings by 15.4% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,160,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 154,928 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Nomura Holdings by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 335,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Nomura Holdings by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 255,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Nomura Holdings by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,428 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nomura Holdings

Nomura Holdings, Inc (Nomura) is a financial services company. The Company, through its broker-dealer, banking and other financial services subsidiaries, provide investment, financing and related services to individual, institutional and government clients across the world. The Company’s segments include Retail, Asset Management and Wholesale.

