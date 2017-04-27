Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,217 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Noble Energy worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) opened at 34.16 on Thursday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $14.76 billion.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The firm earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post ($0.23) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/noble-energy-inc-nbl-stake-increased-by-chevy-chase-trust-holdings-inc-updated.html.

Several research firms have commented on NBL. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $44.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Jeffrey L. Berenson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $788,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,288.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Cawley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,670.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,154 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.