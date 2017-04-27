Nintendo Co., Ltd (NTDOY) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd (OTC:NTDOY) in a research note issued on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nintendo Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nintendo Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Nintendo Co. (OTC:NTDOY) opened at 31.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion and a PE ratio of 41.27. Nintendo Co. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/nintendo-co-ltd-ntdoy-now-covered-by-analysts-at-citigroup-inc-updated.html.

Nintendo Co. Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Co. Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo Co. Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.