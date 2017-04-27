Newmont Mining Corp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NEM)

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,074 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 193% compared to the average volume of 366 call options.

In related news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,062,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $53,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,259.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,757 shares of company stock worth $754,518 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,249,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after buying an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 13,476,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,480,000 after buying an additional 396,300 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 32.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) opened at 32.98 on Thursday. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The firm’s market capitalization is $17.52 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Newmont Mining Corp had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Newmont Mining Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Clarkson Capital downgraded Newmont Mining Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Vetr downgraded Newmont Mining Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.55 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont Mining Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont Mining Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/newmont-mining-corp-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-nem-updated.html.

Newmont Mining Corp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.