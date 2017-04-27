NewLink Genetics Corp (NLNK) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.30

News headlines about NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) have trended positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NewLink Genetics Corp earned a news impact score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 94 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) opened at 19.05 on Thursday. NewLink Genetics Corp has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The stock’s market cap is $556.56 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60.

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. NewLink Genetics Corp had a negative return on equity of 56.48% and a negative net margin of 303.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that NewLink Genetics Corp will post ($2.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLNK. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NewLink Genetics Corp in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NewLink Genetics Corp in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on NewLink Genetics Corp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NewLink Genetics Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NewLink Genetics Corp Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy product candidates for a range of oncology indications.

