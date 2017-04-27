Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFX. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Dreman Value Management L L C acquired a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 51.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) opened at 35.65 on Thursday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.04 billion.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm earned $415 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.74 million. Newfield Exploration had a negative net margin of 134.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.41%. Newfield Exploration’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 price objective on Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America Corp downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newfield Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other Newfield Exploration news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $331,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,570.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kent Wells bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $427,137.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

