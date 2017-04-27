Newell Brands (NWL) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.21

Media headlines about Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Newell Brands earned a news impact score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) traded down 0.37% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 876,924 shares. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Mark Tarchetti acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.22 per share, for a total transaction of $587,860.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 201,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,213.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $16,435,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840,926 shares in the company, valued at $234,010,362.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,706 shares of company stock worth $16,944,135. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company's segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions.

