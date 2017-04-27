New Relic Inc (NEWR) Insider James R. Gochee Sells 4,000 Shares

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $155,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,149,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) opened at 39.87 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $2.10 billion. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. New Relic had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.99%. The company earned $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post ($0.53) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 41.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in New Relic by 1,330.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 364,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,982,000 after buying an additional 339,375 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in New Relic by 47.6% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 59,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in New Relic by 101.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 10.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on New Relic from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 price objective on New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

