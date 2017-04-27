CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp by 7.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) opened at 40.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.43. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $42.65.

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. New Jersey Resources Corp had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $541.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. New Jersey Resources Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

In related news, Director Jane M. Kenny sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $118,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,382.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corp Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company. The Company’s business is the distribution of natural gas through a regulated utility, which provides other retail and wholesale energy services to customers and investing in clean energy projects and midstream assets. It operates in four business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream.

