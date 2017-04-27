Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.31

Headlines about Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been trending positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neurocrine Biosciences earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) traded up 0.79% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,838 shares. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. The firm’s market cap is $4.68 billion.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post ($2.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,750 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $658,737.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,042. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/neurocrine-biosciences-nbix-getting-positive-media-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.