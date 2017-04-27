NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Netgear Inc designs technologically advanced, branded networking products that address the specific needs of small business and home users. The company’s suite of products enables users to share Internet access, peripherals, files, digital multimedia content and applications among multiple personal computers and other Internet-enabled devices. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NTGR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetGear in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Off Wall Street reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of NetGear in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NetGear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) opened at 51.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.62. NetGear has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company earned $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.48 million. NetGear had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetGear will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/netgear-inc-ntgr-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

In other news, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $562,815.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,032,498.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $43,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,698 shares of company stock worth $3,203,151. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in NetGear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in NetGear by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NetGear by 0.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetGear by 0.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in NetGear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops and markets networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol (IP) security cameras, and home automation devices and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetGear (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.