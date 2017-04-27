Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,449,362 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 23,124,720 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,836,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 150.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 194.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.14. Netflix has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $153.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Netflix had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post $1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.74 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 84,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total transaction of $12,054,570.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,570.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $147,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $50,333,671 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $394,732,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,469,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $800,901,000 after buying an additional 3,834,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $357,283,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,745,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,099,507,000 after buying an additional 1,777,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $136,861,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

