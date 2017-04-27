Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark Co. increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) opened at 28.10 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.72.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business earned $87.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.90 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 118.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications and the connected home, and wired and wireless infrastructure markets. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications.

