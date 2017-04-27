Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is a seaborne shipping and logistics company engaged in the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates in three segments: Drybulk Vessel Operations, Tanker Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Company also engages in operating ports and transfer station terminals and handles vessels, barges, and push boats, as well as operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) opened at 1.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $201.96 million. Navios Maritime Holdings has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm earned $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 million. Navios Maritime Holdings had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Holdings will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/navios-maritime-holdings-inc-nm-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 475,200 shares in the last quarter. Warlander Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,623,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,220,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (Navios Holdings) is a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company. The Company is focused on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates through two segments: the Dry bulk Vessel Operations and the Logistics Business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Holdings (NM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.