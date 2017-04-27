Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Navigant Consulting (NCI) Share Price

News coverage about Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navigant Consulting earned a daily sentiment score of 0.36 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 89 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) opened at 24.30 on Thursday. Navigant Consulting has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company earned $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Navigant Consulting will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Howard sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $234,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee A. Spirer sold 46,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,065,137.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,197.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Navigant Consulting (NCI) Share Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/navigant-consulting-nci-getting-positive-media-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc is a global professional services company. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. It operates through four segments. The Healthcare segment provides consulting services and business process management services. The Energy segment provides advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response and grid modernization The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.