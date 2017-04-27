Navient Corp (NAVI) PT Set at $20.00 by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a $20.00 price objective on Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navient Corp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Navient Corp in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Navient Corp in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Navient Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient Corp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) opened at 15.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.57.

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Navient Corp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business earned $334 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Navient Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gilleland Diane Suitt sold 5,467 shares of Navient Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $86,870.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Navient Corp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,152,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,396,000 after buying an additional 348,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Navient Corp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,994,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,349,000 after buying an additional 540,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Navient Corp by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,434,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,644,000 after buying an additional 161,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Navient Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,843,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navient Corp by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after buying an additional 1,411,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

