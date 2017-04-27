Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) VP Sells $72,726.00 in Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $72,726.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) opened at 28.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $366.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post $0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 4,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.

