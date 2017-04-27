National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) PT Set at $30.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOV. Vetr downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. FBR & Co raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.05.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) opened at 36.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.69 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business earned $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) PT Set at $30.00 by BMO Capital Markets” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov-given-a-30-00-price-target-at-bmo-capital-markets-updated.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.12%.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 37,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $1,489,902.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,387.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 49,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $2,066,741.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91 shares in the company, valued at $3,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,979 shares of company stock worth $3,751,823. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 32,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.