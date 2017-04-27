National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian National Railway Company’s FY2017 Earnings (CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2017 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway Company in a research report issued on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.95. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company from C$105.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company from C$102.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.50.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.89. The company had a trading volume of 613,572 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $102.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

In other Canadian National Railway Company news, insider Sean Finn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.81, for a total value of C$97,810.00. Also, insider Michael A. Cory sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.58, for a total transaction of C$202,818.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,607.

About Canadian National Railway Company

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

