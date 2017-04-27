National Bank Financial Comments on Fiera Capital Corp’s FY2017 Earnings (FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Fiera Capital Corp in a report released on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Fiera Capital Corp in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Fiera Capital Corp in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital Corp from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.40.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/national-bank-financial-comments-on-fiera-capital-corps-fy2017-earnings-fsz.html.

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 39,537 shares of the stock traded hands. Fiera Capital Corp has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33.

In related news, insider Alain St-Hilaire sold 29,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.53, for a total value of C$400,988.61. Also, Director Todd Michael Morgan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.49, for a total transaction of C$472,150.00.

About Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp is a Canada-based independent, full-service, multi-product investment company. It provides investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and retail investors. It operates through investment management services segment in Canada and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.